Focus on trade, countering terror, narcotics control: Iranian envoy

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Reza Amiri-Moghaddam, here on Wednesday vowed to focus on increasing bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in the areas of trade, countering transnational terrorism, and narcotics control for mutually beneficial ties.

In his maiden public appearance, the Iranian envoy delivered a candid speech at a dialogue titled Iran-Pakistan Relations in the New Era organised by the Institute for Policy Research (IPRI). Ambassador Moghaddam extended his gratitude to the Institute for convening an important dialogue on a pertinent topic that coincided with the rapidly changing developments in the region and also between the two brotherly countries. Highlighting the importance of the joint frontiers of the two nations, he said: “I accepted my assignment in these circumstances after reading and understanding the challenges and opportunities.

The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, during President Raisi’s tenure, gave priority to close cooperation with the neighbouring countries. Pakistan has been special for us as our neighbouring country. “The world is changing at the moment as the unipolar world order is coming to an end and new powers are emerging, making the shift from the West to the East. The Western power is devolving, and the Eastern power is emerging. The future world will not be unipolar but rather will have multiple forces,” he said.

He said that multinational platforms like the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) were new powerhouses emerging in the Eastern world. In the future world, contrary to the myth of military dominance, culture, economy, and technology will play an important role in contributing to the rise of Eastern power, he said. He regretted that the bilateral trade volume between Iran and Pakistan had not increased despite many efforts, whereas the perpetration of terrorism by transregional players in the region was intended to create uncertainty and dependence on them.

On the matter of the desecration of the Holy Quran in European countries, he said defamation of Islam was another challenge for the Muslim world. However, there was a good reaction in the Muslim world to it. “I have asked the ambassadors of Western countries how they allowed a person to hurt the sentiments of two billion people,” he said. He expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the government of Pakistan and the people for their reaction to the matter. “I have been in Pakistan for the past two months and witnessed the kindness of parliamentarians, security officials, and people here,” he said. The ambassador mentioned that the President of Iran and the former prime minister of Pakistan had visited border areas to launch markets, which showed their great interest in increasing bilateral cooperation. “We are going to inaugurate six border markets in the joint border areas. Moreover, we are opening more border crossing points and also opening trade transit routes. Both sides have resolved to convert the security borders into trade and economic borders. There have been bilateral visits by the foreign ministers of both countries,” he added. The Iranian envoy noted that Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir had made a successful visit to Iran. The intelligence chiefs of both countries had also held bilateral meetings that ended on a positive note, he said. Answering various queries from the participants, the ambassador said: “There is a huge tourism potential between Pakistan and Iran. We will promote pilgrimage tourism between the two countries, and our bilateral cooperation will continue to enhance further.” He underlined that the Islamic Republic of Iran was at the forefront of the world in its fight against narcotics. According to UNODC data, the Iranian authorities were among the leading countries recovering the most drugs and had recovered over 700 metric tonnes of narcotics. The ambassador suggested that research studies by thinktanks as IPRI would provide technical ways for both countries to enhance trade volume and cooperation in countering transboundary terrorism, and therefore, a study group of Iran’s thinktanks and IPRI could be established. IPRI President Dr. Raza Muhammad welcomed the Iranian ambassador and appreciated his candid remarks on the topic. He commended the envoy for his scholarly remarks and pertinent replies to many pointed questions. “The Ambassador of Iran explained the paradigm shift from a unipolar to a multipolar world. But despite many efforts and desires, the world can’t evade geopolitics, as the US-China rivalry is evident in this fact.” He said Iran is one of the most resilient countries in the world, as it faced one of the worst sanctions, despite the fact that it emerged like the Phoenix rising from its ashes.