Thursday August 24, 2023
National

IUB CSO’s bail rejected

By Our Correspondent
August 24, 2023

BAHAWALPUR: The bail application of the suspended chief security officer of the Islamia University Bahawalpur, Ijaz Shah, was on Wednesday rejected by Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Bilal. Ijaz Shah is being detained in the IUB narcotics and sexual harassment scandal for the last month. Earlier, a civil court had also dismissed his bail plea.