Private security guard shot injured

ISLAMABAD: Three bike riding gunmen shot security guard of Aftab Bugti, reportedly a close relative of the Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, here near Motorway Chowk.

However, the police authorities avoided to confirm on record the relationship of Aftab Bugti with Sarfaraz Bugti, but intelligence sources confirmed their relations as real brothers.

The victim identified as Lal Jan Bugti was shifted to PIMS hospital but later taken to a private hospital. The hospital sources said that the victim sustained bullets in his abdomen that damaged his vital organs.

Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, when contacted by this correspondent, confirmed the incident saying that the victim was private gunman and standing on a roadside when three bike riding gunmen stopped near him, shot at him, snatched his gun and sped away towards Taxila.

The IGP affirmed that the suspects involved in shooting would be hunted down, adding that the people engaged in the investigation have made a headway to the gangsters. The police sources claimed that the suspects have been marked and identified through Safe City Project and teams have been sent to different places for their arrest.