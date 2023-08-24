President Alvi has lost moral authority, should be impeached: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani said on Wednesday that a President who has lost the moral authority to continue in office as President, who does not fulfil his constitutional duty in terms of Article 75(1), Constitution, 1973 and makes a false statement regarding official business before him, should be impeached but will continue in office.

“The state is going to shoulder a lame-duck President who no longer commands the respect of the civil bureaucracy,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Raza Rabbani said the Election Commission of Pakistan must immediately announce the date to hold elections within ninety days as provided in Article 224, Constitution, 1973. He said a delay beyond ninety days would be followed by a series of constitutional crises.

He said the President’s first term shall draw to a close on 9th September 2023. “As the electoral college for his election is dissolved, therefore, under the proviso to Article 44(1), Constitution, 1973, he will continue till his successor assumes office,” he said.