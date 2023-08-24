Moonis rejects NAB report accusing him of corruption

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has accused PTI leader Moonis Elahi of his involvement in kickbacks and corruption as part of an ongoing inquiry into his activities and those of others.

A recently surfaced NAB report sheds light on the PTI leader’s case, indicating that the bureau has compiled the findings from its preliminary investigation. The report states that the NAB claims to possess evidence implicating Moonis Elahi in money-laundering.

According to the report, these alleged financial irregularities involved Moonis receiving kickbacks through intermediaries, namely Azmat Hayat and Secretary Sohail Asghar.Furthermore, the report highlights that NAB’s investigation reveals a notable surge in Moonis’s assets following his father Parvez Elahi’s assumption of office as Punjab’s chief minister. The report points out that Moonis had reportedly purchased over 384 kanals of agricultural land for Rs72 million after July 2022. The funds employed for this acquisition are alleged to have been derived from kickbacks. The report also alleges that Moonis Elahi had favoured his associates by awarding them contracts.

Meanwhile, Moonis Elahi has taken to Twitter to vehemently reject the NAB report, deeming it entirely baseless. He contrasts this situation with the Calibri font scandal, saying that he has provided comprehensive explanations and full disclosure of all transactions in his tax returns. Moonis asserts that he has effectively justified the origins of funds and the money trail. He goes on to mention that the NAB Investigation Officer has meticulously examined every asset and has proposed the closure of the case.