Babar Awan gets interim bail in NCA case till Sept 5

ISLAMABAD: Prominent lawyer and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan on Wednesday approached an Accountability Court, seeking protective bail in the National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million scandal.

The Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case and approved interim bail of Babar Awan in the NCA case till September 5.

The Accountability Court stopped NAB from arresting PTI leader till Sept 5 and issued a notice to the anti-graft watchdog. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of kanal of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a huge loss to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion (190 million pounds) at the time sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government. The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.