Imran not being given facilities in jail as former PM, says PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee on Wednesday regretted the party Chairman and ex-premier Imran Khan was being kept in a solitary confinement and in deplorable condition in jail to dent his high morale.

“Imran and has not budged an inch from his stated and principled position of making Pakistan a truly independent country,” the committee meeting noted and strongly condemned the government’s ‘ruthless attitude’ to deprive the PTI chairman of basic facilities in the imprisonment he was entitled as a former prime minister.

The participants of the meeting alleged that the PTI chairman was being subjected to worst inhuman treatment to break his high morale. However, they said that with Allah’s help and the public support, his morale was very high and he was not willing to retreat an inch from the goal of the true independence and real democracy.

The participants termed the Supreme Court’s (SC) hearing of the plea of PTI chairman challenging the IHC’s order of remanding the Toshakhana case to ASJ Dilawar and the apex court’s observations in the case welcoming, as the top court observed that prima facie there were “mistakes” in the trial court’s verdict convicting former prime minister in the Toshakhana case.

The core committee strongly denounced the ‘shameful propaganda campaign’ against fellow judges including the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

They said that it was a shameful attempt to influence judicial decisions through bullying and hooliganism.

The participants also strongly demanded that the general elections should be held within the constitutionally mandated period of 90 days.

They welcomed the President Dr Arif Alvi’s letter to the chief election commissioner for meeting to fix date for the forthcoming general elections.

The core committee urged the CEC to shun the practice of ‘transgressing and overstepping’ the limits of the Constitution and speed up the preparations for conducting the free, fair and transparent elections within the stipulated 90 days.

In the meeting, they reviewed in detail the ‘worst economic condition’ of the country and the fast increasing poverty in the country.

The participants also condemned in the strongest terms the government’s inaction to ensure provision of the basic necessities including electricity, gas and food to the inflation-ridden and poverty-stricken masses.

The committee criticised the ‘abduction’ of PTI South Punjab President Senator Aon Abbas Buppi and demanded his immediate release.

They made it clear that despite all the sufferings and difficulties, the party was unanimous on advancing the movement of real freedom and democracy under the courageous and determined leadership of Imran Khan. They paid special tribute to the brave women workers for standing like a solid rock in the face of the worst oppression, brutality and vindictive measures.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Core Committee resolved that the dark night of brutality was about to end soon, Pakistan would continue on its original path under the leadership of Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan strongly condemned the ‘abduction’ of Senator Aon Abbass Buppi from Lahore, saying that Pakistan sunk into total lawlessness.

The PTI secretary general said that that Senator Buppi was abducted from Lahore and was taken to an unknown location. Omar Ayub urged that caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-u-Haq Kakar should ensure the immediate recovery of his former Senate colleague.