10 die in road accidents

LAHORE: The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,159 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 10 people died, whereas 1,182 were injured.

Out of these, 567 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 615 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

Two Wasa workers suffocate in manhole: Two Wasa employees were trapped in a manhole and suffocated while cleaning it in Gajjumata. The victims have been identified as Ashraf Masih, 30, and Akram Aslam, 26. Police removed the bodies to morgue for autopsy.

Girl shot dead: A 16-year-old girl was shot dead in Chuhng here on Wednesday. The victim identified as 'E' was going on a bike with her father Abdul Ghaffar when some unidentified suspects intercepted them and opened fire. As a result, the girl received bullet injuries and died.

Six robbers held: CIA Kotwali police arrested three members of a dacoit gang. The arrested suspects have been identified as Imran, Ibrar and Mohsin. Police recovered cash, mobile phones and weapons.

They were history-sheeters and involved in many robbery bids. In another incident, Naseerabad Investigations Police arrested three suspected robbers. They have been identified as Shehroz, Bilal and Usman. Eight mobile phones, cash and illegal weapons were recovered.