Absent Trump expected to steal show at Republican debate

MILWAUKEE: Eight Republican presidential candidates face off for the first primary debate of the 2024 cycle on Wednesday -- with frontrunner Donald Trump bidding to steal the spotlight despite spurning the showdown.

The former president announced at the weekend that he would not be in Milwaukee for the two-hour event, depriving a chasing pack of rivals -- who he leads by a historic margin -- of the opportunity to take shots at him.

“President Trump has already won this evening´s debate because everything is going to be about him,” said Chris LaCivita, a senior aide on the 77-year-old billionaire´s campaign.

“Only President Trump has the policy ideas, the fortitude, and the polling to go head-to-head with Crooked Joe Biden in the general election.”

With the largest polling lead in more than 40 years of Republican presidential nominating contests, Trump has made clear he sees no benefit to standing on a debate stage and opening himself up to hits from the rest of the field.

He announced Wednesday that he is planning counterprogramming that will consist of a pre-recorded interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, to be posted online just as the debate gets underway.

“´SPARKS WILL FLY.´ ENJOY!” he teased on his social network, Truth Social.