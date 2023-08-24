BRICS leaders weigh expanding membership at summit

JOHANNESBURG: The five BRICS nations are open to expanding the club to new members, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday, as it pursues greater clout in shaping the world order.

Calls to enlarge the BRICS -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- has dominated the agenda at its three-day summit in Johannesburg and exposed rifts between its members.

China is seeking to rapidly grow the BRICS amid rising competition with the United States but the bloc´s other major power, India, is wary of the intentions of its geopolitical rival.

Nearly two dozen countries have formally applied to join the BRICS, officials say, which accounts for 40 percent of the world´s population and a quarter of the global economy.

Some 50 heads of state and government have joined BRICS leaders in Johannesburg.

The BRICS are a disparate mix of big and small economies, democratic and authoritarian states, but share a collective desire to challenge the Western-led global order they say does not serve their interests or rising clout.

The group operates on consensus and officials said the BRICS leaders were deliberating criteria for admitting new members.

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa told the summit that support for expansion “has been articulated by all BRICS members”.

Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he supported opening the door to new members and “welcomes moving forward with consensus”.

“We stand at the cusp of expanding the BRICS family,” said Ramaphosa, who added that he hoped for a “clear solution to this matter” by the summit´s close on Thursday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, on just his second trip abroad this year, said expanding the bloc would “pool our strength (and) pool our wisdom to make global governance more just and equitable.”