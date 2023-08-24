Rare giraffe born without spots in US zoo

WASHINGTON: Just three weeks old, a giraffe in the southern US state of Tennessee is already making headlines for its unique characteristics.
Described by Bright’s Zoo director David Bright as very rare, the animal known as a reticulated giraffe was born on July 31 and now stands six feet tall.
Bright said the female is “a beautiful solid brown,” without any of the species’ distinctive patterns which help to camouflage it in the wild.
It’s the first known giraffe born without any spots since 1972 in Japan, he said.
She “is thriving under the care of her attentive mother and the zoo’s expert staff,” Bright said in a statement, adding that he hoped the media attention would help bring awareness to the threats facing wild reticulated giraffes.
