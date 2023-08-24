At least 1,100 missing after Hawaii fires

LOS ANGELES: At least 1,100 people are still missing two weeks after deadly wildfires ravaged the Hawaiian island of Maui, authorities said on Wednesday, with the FBI seeking family members´ help in identifying the remains of the dead. The fires were the deadliest to hit the United States in a century, claiming at least 115 lives, according to the latest provisional death toll. The tourist town of Lahaina, home to 12,000 people, was all but wiped off the map, with thousands of missing persons appearing on lists maintained by various organizations, including the police, Red Cross and shelters.