Russian strike on Ukraine school kills four

KYIV, Ukraine: A Russian strike on a school in north-east Ukraine killed four people on Wednesday, razing the building to the ground in the Sumy region that borders Russia in an attack that came as the war in Ukraine enters its 19th month.

Three civilians were also killed in Russia´s Belgorod region while the capital Moscow was targeted by a drone attack for the sixth night in a row, with the war now hitting Russian territory daily.

In Ukraine´s Romny village, 230-km east of Kyiv, where the school attack hit, rescuers found the bodies of the school director, deputy director, secretary and librarian under the rubble.

“The number of victims of the Russian attack on the school in Romny has increased to four people,” Ukraine´s Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said on Telegram.

Four local residents passing by the school were wounded, Klymenko added.

The minister posted a photograph of a rubble-covered building, with a dozen rescuers clearing the site, with only one door left intact.

“In the photo, among the ruins of the school, there is a surviving entrance to the shelter. Unfortunately, people did not go down during the alarm to a safe place,” Klymenko said.