South Korea conducts first civil defence drills in six years

SEOUL: Air raid sirens wailed across central Seoul on Wednesday as officials stopped cars and ordered people to head to underground shelters in South Korea´s first civil defence exercise in six years.

The 20-minute drill, which began at 2:00 pm (0500 GMT), was aimed at “preparing for a quick evacuation in the event of an air raid attack such as North Korea´s missile provocations”, Seoul´s interior ministry said.

As sirens went off across South Korea, pedestrians were instructed to move to nearby shelters or underground facilities. There are around 17,000 designated shelters across the country.

In regions closer to nuclear-armed North Korea, the government prepared a more intense drill, with chemical, biological and radiological training, including instructions for putting on a gas mask and using emergency food rations.

Participation in the drill was not mandatory, but those who took part said the training was important for raising awareness about the security situation on the Korean peninsula.

“If North Korean soldiers suddenly invade, confusion will lead to more casualties,” said barista Ahn Tae-hong, adding: “That is why we must train well.”

Choi In-ho, a 62-year-old travel agent, said the drill was “a bit inconvenient”, but necessary.