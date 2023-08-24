Brain implants provide hope for those unable to speak

PARIS: Restoring the power of speech to those who have lost it through illness or accident is becoming an ever more plausible concept, based on results from two brain implants that show encouraging results, researchers say.

Pat Bennett, 68, was a dynamic and sporty human resources senior executive before being diagnosed more than a decade ago with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig´s disease, a neural disorder resulting from damage to nerves that transmit data from the brain and spinal cord to and from the rest of the body.

The ailment, which attacks neutrons controlling movement, is neurodegenerative and progressively shuts down a patient´s movement to the point of paralysis.

Pat started out experiencing difficulty in enunciating words, then eventually lost the ability to speak entirely.

But important advances are being made in tackling such disorders through implants.

The journal Nature reported on Wednesday that researchers from Stanford University´s department of neuroscience in March last year implanted into Pat´s brain four small squares of 64 micro-electrodes made of silicone.

Penetrating a mere 1.5 millimetres into the cerebral cortex, they record electrical signals produced by the areas of the brain that are linked to the production of language.

The signals produced are conveyed outside the skull via a bundle of cables and processed by an algorithm.

Over four months the system “learned” to interpret the signals´ meanings by associating them with phonemes -- units of sound that distinguish one word from another -- and processing them with the help of a language model.