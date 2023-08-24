Norway opens world’s biggest floating wind park

OSLO: Norway inaugurated the world´s biggest floating wind park in the North Sea on Wednesday, an emerging technology considered promising for the transition from fossil fuels to green energy.
The Hywind Tampen field is made up of 11 turbines producing up to 8.6 megawatts each, providing five neighbouring oil-and-gas platforms with about 35 percent of their energy needs.
The field located some 140-km offshore began production at the end of last year, but was officially inaugurated Wednesday by Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon and Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.
“We and Europeans all need more electricity. The war in Ukraine has reinforced this situation,” Store said, quoted by Norwegian agency NTB.
“This electricity must be from renewable sources if Europe wants to reach its climate goals,” he said.
Unlike offshore wind turbines that are fixed to the seabed, floating turbines are, as their name suggests, mounted on a floating structure anchored to the seabed.
This makes it possible for them to be installed in deeper waters and further from the coast, where winds are more consistent and stronger.
