Macron mulls referendums to break political deadlock

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron told his government on Wednesday he was considering referendums to pass legislation and break the political deadlock caused by the country´s hung parliament, several sources told AFP.

Macron told cabinet members he would hold talks with all rival political leaders next week with a view to drawing up “draft legislation but also referendums”, the sources said on condition of anonymity, without giving further details.

The 45-year-old leader announced in early August that he was planning a “major political initiative” after his summer holidays.

The government has succeeded in negotiating some new laws with the support of opposition parties, but Macron´s flagship pension reform earlier this year had to be rammed through using emergency executive powers -- outraging many voters.