Arab Israelis bury official as crime wave toll nears 160

TIRA, Israel: A high-ranking civil servant buried on Wednesday in Israel is the latest victim of a crime wave that has killed almost 160 members of Israel´s Arab minority this year.

Abdelrahman Kashua, who held the post of director-general in Tira city, just north of Tel Aviv, was gunned down at a gas station on Monday, police said.

Mourners carrying black flags gathered outside a police station in protest as part of the funeral procession.

Kashua is among 156 Arab-Israelis killed so far this year, according to the Abraham Initiatives which promotes coexistence between Arabs and Jews.

Arab Israelis have long complained of discrimination and police inaction against crime that disproportionately affects their communities.

Experts say Arab gangs have amassed large quantities of illegal weapons over the past two decades and are involved in drug and other crimes.