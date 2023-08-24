Lebanon army says helicopter crash kills two personnel

BEIRUT: Two Lebanese military personnel were killed when a helicopter crashed during a training flight east of Beirut on Wednesday, the army said in a statement.

“An air force helicopter crashed in the Hammana area during a training flight, killing two personnel and injuring one other,” it said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known, and the statement did not say what type of helicopter was involved. Lebanon´s economy has been in free fall since late 2019.

The economic crisis -- which the World Bank says is one of the planet´s worst in modern times -- has plunged more than 80 percent of the population into poverty.

It has also taken a toll on public institutions including the military.

After the meltdown began, the army cut back on basics such as meat in soldiers´ meals and in 2021 it even introduced helicopter joyrides for tourists in a bid to boost its coffers.