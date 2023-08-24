Finland culls 120,000 fur animals after bird flu outbreak

HELSINKI: Finland, Europe´s largest producer of fox fur, is culling 120,000 farmed foxes and minks in response to bird flu outbreaks in the country´s fur farms, officials said on Wednesday.
“A culling order has been issued for 13 farms,” Tuija Gadd, head of the virology unit at the Finnish Food Authority, told AFP. “Culling has already been completed on 10 farms.” H5N1 bird flu outbreaks in seagulls were reported in June and the first cases of infected fur farm animals were detected in Finland in July.
Finnish authorities decided in early August to cull fur animals on all farms with infections, and the number of culls has steadily risen since. Since late 2021, Europe has been gripped by its worst-ever outbreak of bird flu, while North and South America have also experienced severe outbreaks.
The World Health Organisation warned in July that the surge in bird flu outbreaks among mammals could help the virus to spread more easily among humans.
COLOMBO: Dozens of pilgrims jumped into a lake to escape agitated elephants that ran amok during an annual Buddhist...
MILWAUKEE: Eight Republican presidential candidates face off for the first primary debate of the 2024 cycle on...
JOHANNESBURG: The five BRICS nations are open to expanding the club to new members, South African President Cyril...
WASHINGTON: Just three weeks old, a giraffe in the southern US state of Tennessee is already making headlines for its...
ATHENS: Greek firefighters on Wednesday struggled to contain uncontrolled fires throughout the country for a fifth...
RIO DE JANEIRO: The Amazon rainforest´s carbon emissions doubled in 2019 and 2020, as a decline in environmental...