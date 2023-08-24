2 shot dead over forest dispute

CHITRAL: Two persons were shot dead over a forest dispute in Kardam Goal area in Drosh tehsil in Lower Chitral district on Wednesday. The police said that the accused identified as Noor Alam shot dead Ashraf Gul and Ihsanuddin, residents of Drosh, when they were collecting dried wood from the Kardam Goal forest to use as fuelwood in their home. Later, the local residents placed the bodies at Drosh Chowk and staged a protest against the killing of two persons.
