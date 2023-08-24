Farmers fear losses as water supply from Baizai canal stopped

PESHAWAR: The water supply from the Baizai irrigation channel was again stopped three days ago, causing serious damage to standing crops, orchards and vegetables in rural Mardan.

Thousands of farmers depend on the Baizai irrigation channel to irrigate their crops.

The farmers complained that they suffered losses when water supply was suspended at a time when their crops needed regular water supply due to drought-like conditions and rising temperature. “This is the fourth time in the current year that water supply from the Baizai irrigation channel has been disrupted. It is causing serious damage to the standing crops, orchards and vegetables as temperature has increased and there is no water supply from the irrigation channel,” a local farmer, Imtiaz Khan complained.

According to the farmers, they had approached the local staff of Irrigation Department in Katlang subdivision and Mardan who told them they didn’t have funds to remove the silt hampering the flow of water.

“Pakistan is stated to be an agricultural country but farmers are the most ignored people here. They live in poverty under harsh conditions even though they feed their fellow countrymen by producing fruit and vegetables,” Imtiaz Khan said. He said previously when they had a similar situation, they informed the then caretaker irrigation minister, secretary and other high ranking officials but none of them were able to resolve their problem.

According to the farmers, they collected donations and cleaned the water channel from silt which improved flow of water in the channel.

“What would happen to this country as nobody is listening to genuine concerns of the farmers. The Irrigation Department officials understand very well that if water is not supplied to the standing crops once a week in summer, it causes damage to the farmers but even they had closed their eyes and left the farmers alone to suffer,” Imtiaz Ali complained.

According to the farmers, water supply from the water channel was stopped three days ago and it is time when crops require water on a regular basis.

“It is not the first time that water supply from the Baizai irrigation canal has been suspended, whenever the farmers needed water, the supply was disrupted,” another farmer Zor Talab Khan complained.

According to the farmers, they were tired of making complaints to the government, particularly the officials of the Irrigation Department.

The Baizai Irrigation Channel Project, completed at a cost of Rs3.5 billion in 2011, is meant to irrigate 25,000 acres of barren land in Malakand and Mardan districts of the province.

The project, which includes a 39km long main canal along with three douches of 1626 meters length, starts from Wartair Dobandi in the Malakand district and ends up at Matta village of Katlang tehsil in Mardan district.

The suspension of water supply is seriously affecting the standing crops of sugarcane, maize, orchards and vegetables in its command area. Also, the channel has been experiencing such repeated closures, resulting in reduced crop yields/farm income of the poor growers who spend huge amounts as input costs.

The locals said that the over a century old Machai Branch of the Upper Swat Canal in the same area rarely experienced closures.