CTD to get more officers for counter terror operations

PESHAWAR: More senior officers are being posted in Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) to strengthen the force in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it has been learnt.

The CTD recently got seven more regions where superintendents of police (SPs) have been posted to lead the anti-terror operations. Besides, an additional inspector general with two deputies was posted in the force for better supervision.

“For the first time, the CTD will get around 50 deputy superintendent of police (DSPs) for posting in different regions and districts, including the former tribal areas,” an official told The News.

Currently, a number of positions are occupied by one and even two step junior officers, affecting the administrative affairs and the overall performance of the force as junior officers are not bold enough to take timely decisions in important matters.

The official said an earlier plan had proposed 120 DSPs for the CTD which were later adjusted in districts where there were not enough sanctioned positions of sub divisional police officers.

The early proposal included one slot of Ad IG, one DIG, 14 SSPs, eight SPs and 120 DSPs.

“The authorities have curtailed it, giving many seats to districts which were unsanctioned. Now around 50 seats of DSPs are left in CTD,” said the official.

The KP Police, especially the CTD, has been facing a tough challenge after a surge in terrorist attacks since mid-2021.

In the last one year, over 660 terrorist incidents, including 14 suicide attacks and 145 bomb blast, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from July 2022 till July 2023.

Some of the districts are facing the worst situation. In the last one year, North Waziristan witnessed the highest number of terror incidents, followed by Dera Ismail Khan and Peshawar.

During the year, 382 incidents of firing, 14 suicide attacks, 145 bomb blasts, 2 car bombings, 15 rocket attacks and 107 grenade attacks were reported in the province.

Among the districts, 140 incidents were reported in North Waziristan, 81 in Dera Ismail Khan, 56 in Peshawar, 55 in Bajaur, 49 in South Waziristan and 48 each in Khyber and Lakki Marwat, 39 in Tank and 38 in Bannu.

Apart from the CTD, the current setup has entirely restructured the force for effective administration in districts.

To better assist the district police officers across KP, more positions of divisional SPs have been created in major districts where the posting of officers has already started.

In most of the major districts, two divisions have been created while in a big city like Mardan, there are now three new offices of SP Rural, SP Saddar and SP City to assist the DPO. Three divisional SPs would also be posted in Mansehra.

These SPs would be only for the operational purpose and the offices of SP investigation would not be affected.

According to the Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan along with using technology, they are restructuring the entire force due to increase in population and challenges to better fight crime and terrorism.

An official said a large number of officers have been pooled for the last several years in different wings and units of the KP Police, mostly in Peshawar, without doing any significant job for the cops of their ranks. They would be sent to districts and CTD to better utilize their experience.