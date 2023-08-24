Parents demand more buses with trained drivers

Islamabad: The situation of transportation in federal capital's colleges has become quite grave. Due to a lack of drivers, hundreds of female students and parents are facing immense difficulties for the transportation of their children.

The parents have urged the Prime Minister and Education Minister to take notice of the problem and find a solution for this long-lasting transportation issue. Despite the presence of buses, the lack of drivers is preventing the provision of this facility.

Several colleges, including IMCG, F-8/1 one bus IMCG, F-10/2 two buses, IMCG, F-11/1 one bus, IMCG, I-10/4 one bus, ICG, F-6/2 two busses, IMCG, Humuk two busses are standing idle and deteriorating because of lack of drivers.

In some colleges naib qasid, gardeners, bus cleaners are doing job of drivers because they have driving licences and doing the duty of drivers. In some colleges, substitute conductors are operating buses, which is an extreme form of injustice. Some colleges even lack driver positions altogether. The federal education system also seems to have turned a blind eye to this serious issue. The new Director-General of FDE must address this issue promptly and make sure that the students are provided free transportation facility as petrol prices have raised the private transport charges.

Parents are extremely worried, as it's impossible to afford private vans during these expensive times and ever increasing inflation. Excessive travel in buses beyond the capacity is causing injuries to many students daily. If the capacity of students are 60 they are jam packed beyond capacity and female students are exhausted in this hot weather.

The Prime Minister and Federal Education Minister should extend their support to the residents of the federal capital so that the parents could send their kids to school with peace of mind. On one hand, the struggle to improve literacy rates continues, while on the other hand, parents are forced to consider not sending their children to school due to financial constraints. Billions of rupees have been spent on purchasing buses, but they are not being utilized effectively.