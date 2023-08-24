4 criminals held

Islamabad : Islamabad Capital Police have arrested four absconders involved in heinous crime during the last 24 hours, a police public relations officer said. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, special tasks were assigned to all police officials to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders involved in heinous crimes. During the crackdown, the Islamabad Capital Police Kohsar, Shams Colony and Khanna police station teams have arrested four absconders involved in heinous crime during the last 24 hours.
ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that the Islamabad Capital Police is taking all possible steps to eradicate crime from the city and those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities will be dealt with iron hands. Safety to the lives and property of the citizens is the foremost priority of Islamabad Capital Police, he added. He directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in heinous crimes.
