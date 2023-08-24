Women professors denied due postings

Islamabad : Denial of due postings to four women professors after their promotion has raised serious questions about the conduct of the Federal Directorate of Education, the regulator for government colleges in Islamabad.

Sources in the FDE told 'The News' that on the recommendation of the Central Selection Board, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training recently promoted Sadia Ibrar, Dr. Firdous Zahra Bashir, and Fakhruz Zia Kamal as professors (BPS-20). They, however, insisted that instead of being posted as principals (BPS-20), the FDE asked those professors to continue working as principals on BPS-19 posts.

The teachers resented the "glaring irregularity" and insisted that the act on part of the FDE supported reports of merit violations and cast doubts on the integrity of its selection and administrative procedures. They said the posts of principals at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College for Girls F-7/4, Islamabad Model College for Girls F-7/4, and IMCG F-10/2 were officially categorised as BPS-20 ones.

The teachers said by norm, Sadia Ibrar, Dr. Firdous Zahra Bashir and Fakhruz Zia Kamal should occupy these positions after promotion to BPS-20. They, however, said the FDE directed them to stay put in their respective colleges i.e. IMCG I-8/3, IMCG I-8/4 and IMCG Korang Town though the posts of principals there were designated for BPS-19 officers. A college's associate professor told 'The News' on condition of anonymity that the situation had caused a sense of frustration and unrest in the teaching community, which insisted that the ongoing violation of merit by the FDE bosses were undermining the integrity of the educational system.

"We hoped that the new director-general at the FDE would ensure the rule of merit in postings and transfers but that turned out to be a false hope as the disregard of merit continues,” she said. The teachers expressed frustration over the situation and blamed merit violation on the FDE director (colleges). They said there was a deep sense of injustice among senior teachers. The teachers demanded of the new education minister to order an independent yet thorough inquiry into the irregularity for corrective measures.