15 dengue cases confirmed in one day

Rawalpindi : The number of confirmed dengue fever patients being reported here at the three allied hospitals in town is continuously on the rise and the trend of incidence of the infection indicates that dengue fever spread has started hitting population badly at least in Rawalpindi from where a total of 116 patients have already been tested positive for dengue fever.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that in the last 24 hours, another 15 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from Rawalpindi that is the highest number of cases in a day this year so far. The number of dengue fever patients undergoing treatment at the three teaching hospitals in town including Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Holy Family Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital has swollen to 35 while 77 confirmed patients have already been discharged from the allied hospital after achieving cure.

It is important that the majority of dengue fever patients are being reported from urban or peri-urban areas of Rawalpindi district while the spread of the infection is much slower in rural areas and other tehsils of the district. Of 116 patients so far confirmed positive for dengue fever, 104 have been reported from Potohar Town (peri-urban areas), Municipal Corporation Rawal­pindi, Chaklala Cantonment Board areas and localities falling under jurisdiction of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board. According to details, confirmed patients of dengue fever have been reported from over 20 union councils in town in the last seven days and according to health experts, reporting of dengue fever cases from such a number of localities has made the situation alarming as it may increase the chances of a much severe outbreak in the district.

The most affected localities by dengue fever spread so far include Gulistan Colony with 21 confirmed cases so far reported, Chamanzar Colony with 13 cases and Dhoke Munshee with 12 cases.