Rank pinning ceremony of newly promoted DIG held

Islamabad: Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Thursday pinned the badges to the newly promoted Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Shoiab Khurram Janbaz, a police public relations officer said.

He said that, the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer Dr Akbar Nasir Khan congratulated the officer on his promotion and wished him all the best for his future endeavours.

He said that promotion and increase in rank in the police service actually reflects an increase in responsibilities therefore, the promoted officer should make equal implementation of law, observance of merit and best service delivery and protection to citizens their motto and goal, he added.

He further said that the role of supervisory officers is of paramount importance in maintaining the writ of state, eradication of crime and ensuring timely measures for the service of the citizens adding that the promoted officer should play the role of best team leader in order to make full use of abilities of their subordinates so that the problems of the citizens could be solved on priority basis.

The DIG Shoaib Khurram Janbaz thanked the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer Islamabad and said that he would spare no effort for the rule of law, merit policy and service to the citizens. Currently he is serving as CPO Safe City/ Traffic.