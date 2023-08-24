Hot, humid forecast

LAHORE : Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather was witnessed in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that monsoon currents from Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal were penetrating in upper parts of the country while a westerly wave started affecting upper and central parts.

They predicted that hot and humid weather was expected in most plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower was expected in Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, KP, GB and Kashmir while heavy falls may also occur at isolated places in Pothohar region, Islamabad and upper Punjab during the period.

Rainfall was recorded at Dir, Mir Khani, Astore and Chilas. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Bannu where mercury reached 43°C, while in Lahore, it was 37.3°C and minimum was 29.1°C.