PHA to carry out plantation

LAHORE : The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to restore the allure of the road in front of Kamran's Baradari. Under the guidance of Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, an effort for tree plantation has been set in motion, rejuvenating a location once marred by a refuse heap—nestled near the factory area premises. This endeavour has yielded fruition with the establishment of 700 shade trees, their stature varying between 6 to 8 feet, adorning the Begumkot to Farrukhabad route, spanning two and a half kilometres.

A noteworthy facet of this venture is the selection of tree species, including Pulkan Bori, Amlatas, Arjun, Neem, Sukh Chain, among other varietals, meticulously cultivated and integrated into the landscape. Supervised by Incharge Javed Hamid and overseen by supervisors Rana Maqsood and Muhammad Nadeem, the comprehensive cleansing and tree-planting initiative has been executed with precision, contributing to the revival of the area's historical Mughal splendor.