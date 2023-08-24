Heritage Conservation Board approves several projects

LAHORE : Heritage Conservation Board has approved several projects in the Walled City of Lahore. The decision was taken in the board meeting held here Wednesday. The meeting discussed the issues of Shalimar Bagh and Shahdara Complex, restoration of Haveli Kharak Singh library and museum in Lahore Fort.

Royal Kitchen at Lahore Fort was approved for advertisement in the newspaper for use as a restaurant project. The board meeting also discussed the matter of maintaining the ticket price for tourists and reducing the rate of ticket price for Sikh tourists. The meeting also decided to retain fees and rent for corporate events at Lahore Fort.

The board agreed to give the heritage status to Street Surjan Singh inside Delhi Gate. Permission for a basement in the inner-city commercial zone was also considered. The meeting emphasised thorough research and consultation on the restoration and reconstruction of the 12 gates.

The board meeting also discussed the proposal to build two underground parking lots to improve parking facilities for tourists and residents in City. The board members emphasised the importance of trees and historical sites in determining the location of underground parking. Heritage Conservation Board meeting was presided over by Mian Yusuf Salahuddin in which board members Salima Hashmi, Kamran Lashari, Nayyar Ali Dada, Sajjad Kausar, Faqir Saifuddin, Rashid Makhdoom, Najamul Saqib and Ayesha Khan from Walled City Authority participated. Walled City Authority Director General Kamran Lashari said that the organisation would continue to work for the improvement of Lahore, keeping in mind the convenience of residents and tourists.