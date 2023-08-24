Youth Affairs Dept holds digital skills workshop

LAHORE : Punjab Youth Affairs Department organised Digital Skills Development Workshop at the Nishtar Park Complex e-Library here Wednesday. Addressing the workshop, Adviser to the Chief Minister on Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz said that this is the era of digital media and our talented youth must improve their skills to earn their respectable livelihood.

Earlier, Secretary Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman inaugurated the workshop in the presence of Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hasan, Assistant Director Youth Affairs Nazish Noor and others.

Wahab said that enabling youth for employment was an important achievement of the Department of Youth Affairs. 'The youth are being trained to do their own business. After learning digital skills at workshop, the students can earn millions of rupees.'

He said that the Youth Affairs Dept would continue to hold such workshops under the e-Rozgar programme. The talented youth is the asset of the country and effective steps are being taken to guide them in the right direction.' Wahab gave certificates to 100 youths who participated in the workshop.