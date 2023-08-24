‘40,913 evacuated from flood-hit areas’

LAHORE : Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said the current flow of water at Talwar post in Sutlej River was 1 lakh 18 thousand cusecs.

On the instructions of the commissioner, Kasur DC Muhammad Arshad Bhatti on Wednesday visited the flood relief camps of Kothi Fateh Muhammad, Attar Singh Wala, Baqir kay, Tatara Kamil and Talwar Post.

The commissioner said that a total of 40,913 people have been moved to safe places from the flooded areas. As many as 26,600 cattle have also been moved to safe places from the flooded areas. He said 26 thousand people were provided with food in the third phase of relief activities for the flood victims while 912 people were given medical aid in Kothi Fateh Muhammad Flood Medical Camp and a total of 8,490 animals had been provided treatment in the Livestock Camp.

The commissioner said that all the resources of MCL, LDA, and Wasa have been given at the discretion of the Kasur administration. A total of 7,531 people have been given medical aid and medicines from 11 medical campuses, while 1,100 people have been treated from mobile hospitals. A full base camp of the entire administrative machinery is established at Talwar Post. The relief operation is being directly monitored. He said that all the departments are busy day and night in helping and rehabilitating the flood victims. Twenty-four-hour duty rosters are in place with teams available as per the schedule. Eight police posts have been established to protect the 15 villages evacuated under Section 144.

The commissioner said that all the facilities are available in the camps for flood victims, and the Kasur DC himself is closely monitoring the situation. 93 Rescue fleet are continuously active in flooded areas. He said that 13 flood relief camps, 11 medical camps and 4 livestock camps are working in the flood affected areas for the convenience of the public.

Meanwhile, relief efforts continue in flood-affected districts, said a PDMA spokesperson.

PDMA Director General Imran Qureshi said that in the last 24 hours, personnel are on duty in the districts of Bahawalnagar, Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Vehari, Multan and Lodhran and 769 rescue personnel are performing duty for 24 hours in the affected districts.

And a total of 58 medical camps have been set up in these districts. Also, more than two thousand people were provided treatment facilities in the last 24 hours in medical camps. DG Imran Qureshi said that apart from medical, 44 relief camps have also been set up in the affected districts. More than fifteen thousand people have been moved to safe places. Emergency transport has been provided to around twelve hundred people.

Around 2,616 people trapped in flood water have been rescued on emergency basis. Cooked food has been distributed to around 1,500 people in the last 24 hours. More than 3 thousand cattle have been moved to safe places. The total number of villages affected by floods in the last 24 hours is 113.

An area of more than 85 thousand acres has been affected by flood water. Relief Commissioner Nabil Javed issued instructions to the administration to remain alert. The relief commissioner said that the relief activities in the affected districts are going on in full swing.