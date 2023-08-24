Lesco initiates action against Wasa over non-payment

LAHORE : The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has initiated action against Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa) for defaulting over power bill amounting to billions of rupees.
According to an official, Lesco issued order for termination of all Wasa connections for non-payment of Rs6.75 billion. Despite serving several notices, arrears are not being paid. He claimed that not a single penny has been paid in recent months.
