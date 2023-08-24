Meesaq Centres to protect minorities: IG

LAHORE : IG Dr Usman Anwar said Meesaq Centres were being established for the protection of minorities. The IG in a special video message about the establishment of Meesaq Centres and its objectives said that IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar also said that many Muslims protected the lives and property of the Christian brethren in Jaranwala. He said in the light of the national narrative of Pakistan, the process of national reconciliation and reconstruction has been started.

The Punjab Police Meesaq Centres have started work in accordance with the vision of the prime minister. Meesaq Centres are for the protection of minority rights and promotion of inter-faith harmony. Meesaq Centres will be established at the district and sub-division level, where there is a large population of Christians and minorities, he said.

Dr Usman said that the Meesaq Centers would ensure protection of the religious, social and social rights of all minorities living in the province.

The IG said that teachers, community leaders, intellectuals and credible personalities will convey this national statement to all platforms including schools, colleges.

Funds for cops approved

The IG has released funds worth Rs24 lakh Applications received from various districts including Lahore were reviewed by the Welfare Branch's Compensation Award Committee, after which 16 police officers and officials of various districts were approved for financial assistance of medical treatment. On recommendations of the committee, IG Dr Usman Anwar issued orders for release of funds of Rs 24 lakh. Constables Rafiq Hussain and Muhammad Javed were approved to give Rs3 lakh each. Likewise, constables Asif Ali, Safdar Ali, Waheed Anwar and Muhammad Usman were given Rs2 lakh each. Mureed Hussain, Falak, Muhammad Safdar and Shaukat Ali, Muhammad Siddique, Nasr Javed, Muhammad Afzal, Abdul Rasheed and Mubarak Hussain were approved to give Rs1 lakh each. The IG said that the department would continue its support in the medical expenses of the employees injured during duty or suffering from various disorders. He said that all possible measures should be taken for health welfare with effective use of available resources.