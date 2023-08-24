Illegal structures razed, sealed

LAHORE Under the direction of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, LDA teams conducted a grand operation against illegal constructions/commercialisation in Johar Town and adjacent areas here Wednesday.

LDA teams demolished and sealed several illegal constructions. It was pertinent to mention that The News has published a detailed story on illegal constructions and commercial activities going on in Johar Town and other posh localities in the City.

LDA staff demolished the illegal under building at Plot No 180, 181 Block F, PIA Scheme, a tea house constructed on Plot No 3 Block R, Johar Town, under-construction illegal shops, illegal building being constructed a Plot No 529, 528 Block J2 Johar Town, Plot No 336 Block G3, Plot No. 461 Block G3 Johar Town, marquee hall in Plot No 53 and 53A, Block F, Johar Town, illegal shops in Plot No 1,005 and Plot No 432, Block E Johar Town.

Many properties were sealed for running illegal commercial activities in Wapda Town and OPF Scheme, officials said adding notices were issued several times to the owners before the operation.