Children’s Hospital condition irks CM

LAHORE : Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Children's Hospital here Wednesday. The hospital was marked by insufficient cleanliness arrangements and several wards had dysfunctional air conditioning system. The condition of both children and their attendants was distressing, with parents expressing their concerns about being compelled to purchase essential medical supplies and surgical items from outside. The washrooms were found to be in deplorable conditions, and the bedsheets were not properly maintained. Parents expressed their dissatisfaction with the treatment delays and the need for repeated visits.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the inadequate medical and other facilities, the CM issued a final warning to the medical director, urging immediate action to ensure the provision of essential facilities. Mohsin Naqvi directed the medical director to conduct daily inspections of the wards and washrooms to enhance the facilities.

During his visit to the cardiac ward, the mothers of two children raised concerns about having to procure surgical items and medicines from outside. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his disappointment and instructed the hospital administration to reimburse the cost of these external purchases.

Mohsin Naqvi met with Sub-Inspector Amanatullah, who was there for his son's treatment. He inquired after the child's health progress and directed the transfer of an AC from the corridor to the endocrinology ward.

He emphasised the use of available bed sheets and the prompt replacement. He inspected various areas, including the OPD, reception counter, laboratory, social welfare office, washrooms, specially designed facilities for differently-abled children, play area, pediatric surgery ward, ICU, cardiology ward, medical ward, cardiac ICU, and sterilised rooms.

He checked the fire-damaged medical store and issued directives for its swift restoration. He emphasised the need for exceptional medical services for the patients. He examined patient records at the social welfare office, inspected the doctors' café, evaluating the quality and pricing of the food and beverages available.

Special teams constituted for big hospitals upgrade On the direction of the caretaker chief minister, special teams have been constituted under the headship of Commissioners to ensure implementation of the upgradation and restoration plan of big hospitals of Multan, Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Lahore.

Deputy Commissioners, Principals, MSs, Health, Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab and representatives of other departments will also be included. A principle decision was taken to establish health council for tertiary hospital for the improvement of treatment facilities in the big hospitals. A uniform design will be introduced for the construction and restoration project of the hospital. Mohsin Naqvi directed the health department that available space in the hospitals should be used for the facilitation of patients, adding that ascertainment of beds should be made in proportion to the number of patients. He directed to complete the construction and restoration project of hospitals within the stipulated period of time.

CM orders monitoring of all markets to control price-hike

Caretaker chief minister presided over a meeting at CM’s office Wednesday regarding price control in which important decisions were made for providing relief to the people along with controlling price-hike.

The CM stated that monitoring of all markets of Punjab would be done. He directed the ministers, advisers, commissioners and deputy commissioners to regularly visit the markets and monitor the auction process. He directed to ensure implementation of the rate lists of essential edibles and rate lists should be prominently displayed on the shops. He ordered indiscriminate action against those who overcharge on essential edibles, adding that zero-tolerance should be adopted against hoarders and profiteers.

The price-control magistrates were assigned a task to ensure edibles sale on the fixed rates. He underscored that collective effort would have to be made to give real relief to the masses.