Mount ruled out of Man Utd’s next two games

LONDON: Mason Mount will miss Manchester United´s Premier League games against Nottingham Forest and Arsenal after suffering a "small" injury, the club said on Tuesday.

United revealed that Mount had sustained the "small complaint" during Saturday´s 2-0 defeat at Tottenham.

The England midfielder is expected to be "out until the international break next month", United said. Mount moved to Old Trafford from Chelsea in the close-season for Â£60 million ($76 million).

After winning the Champions League in 2021, Mount struggling to find his peak form towards the end of his Chelsea career.

He also delivered below-par performances in both of United´s Premier League games this season, raising concerns about how he would fit into boss Erik ten Hag´s plans. Mount is not the only United close-season signing to be hit with injury issues already this term. Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund, signed from Serie A Atalanta, has not featured for United due to a back injury.

Ten Hag´s men host Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday before travelling to Arsenal the following weekend in their final fixture before the international break.