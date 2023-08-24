Abdullah, Farhan, Khakan, Zain in CNS main round

KARACHI: Abdullah Nawaz, Farhan Mehboob, Khakan Malik, and Zain Ramzan qualified for the main round of the 2nd CNS All Pakistan Squash Championship at RKJK Squash Complex here on Wednesday.

Punjab’s Khakan beat Usman Nadeem, also from Punjab, 11-8, 11-7, 12-10 in 25 minutes and Farhan from Wapda thrashed KPK’s Varun Asif 11-4, 11-3, 11-5 in 16 minutes in the final qualifying round.

Punjab’s Zain defeated M. Farhan, also from Punjab, 11-9, 11-3, 11-9 in 26 minutes and KPK’s Abdullah won against wildcard Sardar Hassan from Navy 11-3, 11-9, 11-7 in 26 minutes.

In the women’s category, Army’s Amna Malik and Sana Bahadur, Sindh’s Sehrish Ali, and KPK’s Naheed Faiz qualified for the main round.

Earlier in the first qualifying round, Usman Nadeem beat wildcard Abdul Basit 11-9, 11-9, 11-6 and Khakan Malik defeated M Samiullah 11-9, 11-6, 11-6.

Varun Asif thrashed wildcard entrant Awais Younus 11-9, 11-3, 11-3 and M. Farhan won against Jawad Ali Khan 11-7, 13-11, 11-8 while Zain Ramzan smashed Tanveer Qamar 11-3, 11-9, 11-2.

Abdullah Nawaz beat Owais Mastoor 11-6, 11-8, 11-7 and Farhan Mehboob defeated Xaver Jhon 11-6, 11-7, 11-5 while wildcard holder Sardar Hassan got walkover against Abdul Basit.

In the first main round, top seed Nasir Iqbal is to face qualifier Zain Ramzan and Talha Saeed will play against Mehmood Mehboob.

Khushal Riaz is drawn against wildcard M Ali and qualifier Farhan Mehboob against Saddam ul Haq while Bilal Zakir will be up against Azlan Khawar.

Qualifier Abdullah Nawaz will face Israr Ahmed and Tayyab Aslam is up against Anas Khan while qualifier Khakan Malik is drawn against Waqar Mehboob.

The opening ceremony of the championship will be held on Thursday (today) in which Commander Karachi M Saleem will be the chief guest.