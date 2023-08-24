Nepal players in Karachi

LAHORE: The Nepal cricket team has reached Karachi for their maiden appearance in the Asia Cup.

Nepal's qualification for the prestigious Asia Cup for the first time has ignited excitement among cricket enthusiasts, but the absence of Sandeep Lamichhane casts a shadow over their campaign.

Lamichhane, a prominent spinner and a cricket sensation in Nepal, could not join the team's journey to Pakistan for the Asia Cup due to an impending court hearing. Scheduled for next Sunday (August 27), the hearing pertains to allegations of abusing a 17-year-old girl. This legal situation has kept Lamichhane in Nepal, away from the cricketing action.

Nepal are in Group 'A', pitted against cricket powerhouses Pakistan and India. Their campaign is set to commence with a match against Pakistan on August 30, followed by a clash against India on September 4.

Nepal Team: Kushal Bhurtel, Asif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel (C), Bhim Sarki, Arif Sheikh, Arjun Saud (WK), Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Pratis GC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Kishore Mahato, Sandeep Jora, Shyam Dhakal.