KWSC assures JI of action against illegal hydrants

The Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami emir, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, has demanded that the water corporation take decisive action against illegal hydrants, unjust water distribution in the city, and water theft.

The JI leader called on Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation Managing Director Salahuddin at his office here the other day. The two sides discussed the issues pertaining to water supply in the city. The MD thanked the JI team and assured Naeemur Rehman that the corporation would play its role with the support of the JI against illegal hydrants and water theft. He also assured coordination at the town and UC levels.

Following the meeting, the two sides held a joint press conference at the headquarters of the water corporation. Speaking on the occasion, Rehman urged the water corporation to play its due role in order to address the brewing issues and assured the authority of full cooperation on the part of the JI.

He said that under Article 140-A of the Constitution of Pakistan, administrative and monetary powers should be devolved to the grassroots level.

He also mentioned that the JI, in collaboration with the water corporation, wanted to resolve the issue of water supply in the mega city. The JI leader said that a smooth water supply would also resolve the issue of recovery, as such problems often emerged due to the shortage of water supply.

In April this year, the Sindh High Court had directed the water board and others to take action against illegal hydrants if they were being operated in Orangi Town and other areas of District West. The direction came recently on a petition against operation of illegal hydrants in Orangi Town and other parts of District West.