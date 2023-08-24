Interim home minister for upgrading police investigation system

Caretaker Sindh Minister for Home and Prison Brig (retd) Haris Nawaz said on Wednesday his priority was maintenance of law and order and negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

Chairing a meeting during a visit to the Central Police Office, he said the caretaker government attached priority to crime prevention, maintenance of law and order and redressal of people’s grievances. Negligence, carelessness and apathetic behaviour would not be tolerated at any cost, he warned.

The caretaker home minister reviewed the functioning of the Sindh Police with special reference to their performance. He emphasised the need for upgrading the police investigation system and making it more active with the effective use of modern technology.

He laid stress on intelligence-based operations for complete elimination of terrorism, sectarianism and extremism. “In order to control crime, the supervisory officer should formulate a comprehensive anti-crime strategy. Active measures such as improved patrolling and snap checking must be taken,” he underlined.

Brig (retd) Nawaz called for initiating a comprehensive community policing plan. “For the success of community policing, it is essential to remove the trust deficit between the police and the general public.”

The home minister was informed that, IT-based policing was being promoted for crime-fighting and providing services to the citizens.

The SPU DIG gave a presentation about the security of Chinese nationals working on CPEC and non-CPEC projects. The home minister ordered ensuring extra security measures to safeguard Chinese working on CPEC and other projects. “There will be zero tolerance against any slackness in this regard.”

Brig (retd) Nawaz later visited the Police Command and Control Centre located in the CPO. The IT director of the Sindh police briefed him about the functioning of the Command and Control Centre.

His attention was also drawn to the process of police recruitment in the SPU. The recruitment should be done as soon as possible on the basis of merit in the SPU, the home minister said and added that enemies did not want the country to move towards prosperity and development.

Moreover, he said, the security of Chinese residents should be made foolproof and close monitoring and effective strategies should be formulated to make the security of Chinese nationals extraordinary.