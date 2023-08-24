Two injured in highway society shooting

Two individuals were wounded in a shooting incident that occurred within a residential society on the Super Highway on Wednesday. The injured persons were identified as 24-year-old Tanveer and 25-year-old Gulshad. They were transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical attention.

Police, based on initial investigations, reported that three unidentified individuals arrived in a car and initiated an attack on the security guard. Subsequently, the guard raised an alarm, which prompted two individuals from the nearby vicinity to intervene. In response, the assailants opened fire, leading to injuries sustained by the individuals trying to catch them.

Tanveer and Gulshad were both wounded as bullets struck their hands and chests during the exchange. The culprits then fled.