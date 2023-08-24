Funeral prayers offered for cop shot dead on his doorstep

The funeral prayers for police constable Shoaib Awan took place at a mosque in Korangi on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday.
He was injured in a shooting incident two days ago, reportedly while resisting a mugging attempt within the jurisdiction of the Zaman Town Police Station.
He was admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Awan had recently joined the Sindh police. According to his friends, the shooting occurred at his doorstep in Korangi's Bhittai Colony when he resisted the mugging attempt.
The constable worked at the Karachi Police Office and served as a naib qasid (helper). He was the only brother among four sisters and provided support to his widow sister. Awan's father, Police Head Constable Bashir Awan, was martyred in a grenade attack in Korangi's Bilal Colony on September 28, 2013.
The grieving family of the martyred policeman demanded justice from higher authorities and urged the apprehension of the culprits.
District Korangi SSP Tariq Nawaz stated that investigations were underway, and the police had strong leads on the perpetrator. He vowed that the culprits would be arrested soon, saying that the investigation was in its initial stages but was expected to yield success.
