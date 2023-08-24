‘Indian spy, his Pakistani facilitator’ caught in Lyari

The Karachi police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested an Indian spy and his Pakistani facilitator for their involvement in espionage. Their arrests were made during a joint operation conducted by the District City police and an intelligence agency.

Police also claimed to have seized two Indian passports, a pistol with rounds, 500,000 Iranian rials, a fake jewellery box, six mobile phones, a tablet and some documents from the suspects.

District City police chief Arif Aziz said that the alleged Indian spy was identified as Akhil Dev, son of Madhu Siddhanan Jaleekha, and his Pakistani facilitator as Zahoor Ahmed, son of Imam Bakhsh.

SSP Aziz said that the suspects were arrested from the Kalakot area of the Lyari neighbourhood, adding that the suspect was involved in spying on various important and sensitive positions in Pakistan.

The officer said that significant revelations are expected from the arrested suspects, adding that further investigation is being conducted, while raids are being carried out to arrest their accomplices.