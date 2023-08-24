PPP demands general elections be held in 90 days

The Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Sindh chapter has demanded that the general elections in the country should be held within 90 days as required by the constitution, and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should revise its schedule accordingly for carrying out the delimitation of constituencies.

Senator Nisar Ahmad Khuhro, the PPP’s Sindh president, made these demands while addressing a press conference at the Media Cell of the Bilawal House. Karachi Division PPP President Saeed Ghani, Senator Yusuf Baloch, Khalil Hout, Sohrab Mari and other party leaders were also present at the presser.

On the occasion, a political figure from Lyari, Mohammad Usman Hingoro, announced his joining the PPP. Senator Khuhro welcomed Hingoro and said that he was one of those political workers who had always lived among the people.

Speaking on the issue of the upcoming general elections, he said that conducting the elections was undoubtedly the responsibility of the ECP, which had said that it had to delimit afresh the constituencies in light of the results of the new digital census.

He urged that the ECP should shorten the process of delimitations instead of reserving a long period of two months for entertaining objections and making decisions in this regard. “If the elections are not held within 90 days, half of the Senate will be vacant, because half of the senators would have completed their terms by then,” he pointed out.

On the issue of the recent census, Senator Khuhro said that his party had reservations about the conduct of the digital census, adding that the PPP had also expressed its concerns in this regard when the time of the census was extended in certain areas. “There would be many remote areas like Thana Bola Khan and Tharparkar where the census staff would not have been able to reach, but the extension of time for the census was granted only for certain urban areas,” he contended.

In response to a question regarding the meeting with the caretaker prime minister and the caretaker Sindh chief minister of a PPP delegation, led by the Sindh PPP president, Khuhro said that important issues were raised during the meeting, adding that these issues included reports on the freezing of funds earmarked for the ongoing development projects in Sindh, the killing of two party workers in Karachi, and neglecting of senior bureaucrats from Sindh in recent transfers and postings.

“The caretaker prime minister has assured us that the issues raised by the [PPP] delegation will be taken up and sorted out soon,” he added.

Talking about the cases of a minor girl, Fatima, who was killed in Ranipur in District Khairpur, and journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar, who was killed in Sukkur, Senator Khuhro said that the accused in both cases were in police custody, and investigations were being conducted. He added that the PPP had demanded justice in both cases.