‘Role of Sindh human rights department to be improved’

Caretaker Sindh law minister Barrister Muhammad Omar Soomro has said the role of the provincial human rights department would be enhanced all over the province so that it does not act merely as a post office to relay the complaints of human rights violations to other government departments.

Soomro said this while holding an introductory meeting with the officers of his department on Wednesday after assuming the charge of his ministerial office. He also holds the portfolios of the human rights and religious affairs departments.

He said the human rights department should not rely only on the work of non-governmental organisations.

There is a lot to be done in the domain of human rights protection in the province, he added. He said extensions of the human rights and religious affairs departments would be established in all districts of the province. The provincial government should enhance its services beyond Karachi in all districts of the province to lessen people’s suffering, he added.

The caretaker minister also said that the libraries of the district bar associations in the province would be strengthened.