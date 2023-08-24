Tragicomedy

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Alvi fallout’ (August 22, 2023). Considering the significance of the president’s office, and the fresh debate started by the president himself with a tweet, it is baffling to note the disorder and indiscipline which exists in handling such important documents with massive consequences for the people. Things get more confusing when the president’s staff tells an entirely opposite story of how things unfolded, contradicting what the president tweeted. Rather than tweeting publicly, the president should have engaged his staff to sort the matter out within the confines of his office and other related offices. Pakistan has once again become a laughing stock the world over due to this careless misstep.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada