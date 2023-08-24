 
Thursday August 24, 2023
Newspost

Powder keg

August 24, 2023

K-Electric has been issuing inflated monthly electricity bills along with a lot of taxes. People can no longer afford to pay such hefty bills.

The government needs to rein in this institution before the anger, frustration and fear of the people leads to protests. Inflation is at historic highs and the people are in urgent need of

relief.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi