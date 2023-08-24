Powder keg

K-Electric has been issuing inflated monthly electricity bills along with a lot of taxes. People can no longer afford to pay such hefty bills.
The government needs to rein in this institution before the anger, frustration and fear of the people leads to protests. Inflation is at historic highs and the people are in urgent need of
relief.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
This letter refers to the editorial ‘Alvi fallout’ . Considering the significance of the president’s office, and...
Recent incidents of sectarian violence and discrimination are deeply troubling and threaten the diverse fabric of our...
Overhead wires can pose safety hazards, especially in areas where there is more traffic or when they come into contact...
Ours is a failing economy and has been one ever since Z A Bhutto carried out an unnecessary and unwise nationalization...
A state has to go all-in behind suppression or reformation in order to put down mass resistance. The former approach...
Over the past few months, we have witnessed an unprecedented increase in the cost of essential goods and services,...