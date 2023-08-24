Reject hate

 
Thursday August 24, 2023
August 24, 2023

Recent incidents of sectarian violence and discrimination are deeply troubling and threaten the diverse fabric of our society. It is crucial for religious and community leaders, as well as the government, to work together to foster an environment of mutual respect and understanding.

Education about different faiths, interfaith dialogues, and strict enforcement of laws against hate speech and incitement can help create a more inclusive society.

Tanzeel Khanzada

Karachi